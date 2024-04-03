College roundup: Clarkson, SUNY Potsdam split softball doubleheader

Apr. 3—POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam graduate student Anna Grottola achieved a milestone with her 100th career hit to help the Bears achieve a doubleheader split with the Clarkson Golden Knights in a nonleague softball clash Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.

Potsdam claimed an 8-6 victory in the second game after losing 13-2 to Clarkson in the first game. Devin Fitzpatrick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs batted in and pitched a six-hitter for Clarkson in the first game.

Isabel Haspil drove in five runs for the Golden Knights in Game 1, going 3-for-5 with a double. Bridget Kerwin added two RBIs.

Fitpatrick struck out six and walked none en route to the win.

In the second game, Grottola and Hammond's Kelsey Bennett each knocked in two runs for the Bears (6-6). Grottola and Kaylee Dobransky each went 3-for-4. For Clarkson (7-9), Fitzpatrick hit a home run and Molly Pezzano and Emma Sabourin drove in two runs each.

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 16-12, SUNY CANTON 0-4

Julia Golino drove in seven runs over the doubleheader for SUNY Plattsburgh and pitched the victory in the first game as the Cardinals blasted the Kangaroos in a nonleague clash in Plattsburgh.

Golino threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the five-inning first game. In the second game, she homered and knocked in five runs.

Sara Isaacs went 5-for-7 and drove in six runs for the Cardinals (5-7).

Gabby Cunningham was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for the Roos (0-6) in the second game.

BASEBALL

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 12, CLARKSON 10

The Cardinals totaled 16 hits with a balanced offense and held off a Golden Knights rally for the nonleague victory in Potsdam.

Aidan Diltz, Joey DiRocco, Frankie Kowal and Mike Rasquin each drove in two runs for Plattsburgh (12-7). Alex Kornblau added a double and an RBI.

Aidan Kuefner went 3-for-5 with four RBIs for Clarkson, which scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, closing within two runs on Beau Vardion's two-run home run. Quinn Maslowski added two hits and three RBIs for the Golden Knights (7-9), and Joe Figliolino supplied three hits and an RBI.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

MIDDLEBURY 19, ST. LAWRENCE 3

Unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Middlebury scored 12 goals in the first half to cruise to the nonleague victory over St. Lawrence in Canton.

Susan Rowley scored four goals, and Hope Shue and Anna Spehr added three goals for the Panthers (9-0), the defending Division III champions.

Liz Evans scored twice for the Saints (2-6) and Neve Ley added a goal.