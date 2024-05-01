College roundup: Clarkson men's lacrosse battles weather, opposition in loss to Union in Liberty League playoffs

Apr. 30—SCHENECTADY — A near three-hour lightning delay and a driving rain late made conditions tough for the offenses as Clarksoon's men's lacrosse team fell 12-9 to No. 8-ranked Union College on Tuesday in a Liberty League first-round playoff game.

Peter Kip totaled five points on four goals and an assist to pace the Garnet Chargers (12-4), Jake Mabardy scored three goals and Michael Shaw contributed two goals and an assist.

Goalie Dan Donahue made 11 saves to record the win for Union.

Sebastian Geiger supplied three goals and Mario Streiff added a pair of scores for the Golden Knights (8-9).

Goalie Griffin Emerson finished with 10 saves for Clarkson.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

WILLIAM SMITH 19, ST. LAWRENCE 6

Two goals each from Liz Evans and Jessica LaPlaca was not enough, as the seventh-seeded Saints fell to the second-seeded and No. 7 ranked Herons in the first round of Liberty League Tournament in Geneva.

Morgan Arakelian tallied a goal and two assists for St. Lawrence (5-12) and Bella Hillman also scored.

William Smith scored the first five goals of the game and it wasn't until five minutes in that the Saints got on the board from a free-position shot by Hillman. Arakelian ended the quarter scoring with 12 seconds remaining, but St. Lawrence trailed 9-2 after the first 15 minutes.

Maddie Montgomery totaled five goals and an assist for William Smith (16-2), while Natalie Daniels and Allie McGinty each tallied six points with four goals and two assists for each.

Goalie Courtney Lynn made six saves for the Saints, while Maura Smeader finished with four stops for the Herons.

SOFTBALL

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5-4, CLARKSON 1-3

Morgan Ormerod threw a complete game in the first game, striking out nine, while walking one walk and scattering eight hits to record the win and the Cardinals went on to sweep the Golden Knights in a nonleague doubleheader in Plattsburgh.

Winning pitcher Jenna Totten, as well as Lily Corrice and Devin Fitzpatrick, combined to hold SUNY Plattsburgh (11-21) to three hits in the opener, but Totten and Corrice yielded three and two runs, respectively.

Isabel Haspil doubled in the first game for Clarkson (11-23) and Katy Aldous singled twice.

Genevieve Mucitelli and Karyssa Parker each doubled in the second game, but the Golden Knights were limited to three runs on five hits by a complete-game effort from Sarah Milyko.

BASEBALL

ADIRONDACK 12-10, JEFFERSON CC 2-0

SUNY Adirondack (17-17) swept a doubleheader from Jefferson Community College at JCC in Watertown.

JCC (7-21) has two regular-season games remaining, with a home doubleheader scheduled against Finger Lakes CC on Thursday.