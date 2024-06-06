College roundup: Carthage's Ward named Region III All-American for Jefferson CC

Jun. 5—WATERTOWN — Carthage graduate Kiannah Ward has been selected an NJCAA Region III All-American for softball, Jefferson Community College announced.

Ward, a sophomore outfielder for JCC, made the squad's second team. Ward batted .346 and hit 12 home runs in 28 games during the season.

It's the latest honor for the former Times All-North player this season. Ward was also elected to the Mid-State Athletic Conference all-star team and was a first team pick for the NJCAA Region III squad.

GOLF

JCC TRIO AT NATIONALS

Three Jefferson CC golfers wrapped up their second day at the NJCAA Division III Tournament on Wednesday at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua.

In the men's tournament, Jack Mills shot a 12-over 84 during Day 2 and is tied for 37th with a 165. Kacy Lennox scored a 9-over 81 and sits 44th with a 168. Daniel Aitken of Sandhills Community College leads the tournament with a 5-under 139.

In the women's tournament, JCC's Malena Stevenson shot a 104 and is at 216 for two days, in 14th place. Ellia Soydara of Minnesota State Community and Technical College leads with a 16-over 144.

Both tournaments continues through Friday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

CLARKSON DUO HONORED

Clarkson University seniors Matt Reilly and Matt Szwagulinski were each named to the USILA Division III All-America team Tuesday.

Both were named to the honorable mention squad.

It's Szwagulinski's second time as an All-American, making him the sixth Golden Knight to win multiple All-America honors in men's lacrosse.

Reilly, a midfielder, led Clarkson with 50 points, supplying 35 goals and 15 assists.

Szwagulinski, a defender, finished tied for second in caused turnovers per game (1.88) in the Liberty League and was top five in the league in ground balls with 56.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

DAYTER IN SENIOR GAME

SUNY Canton senior Samantha Dayter played in the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game on Saturday at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.

Dayter was one of 43 seniors to participate in the NCAA Division III game. Her North team won 13-12 over the South team after trailing 7-1 after one quarter.

Dayter, from Cohoes, was named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year for the fourth time this season. She is the program leader in career goals, assists and points.