College roundup: Bates men's basketball edges Colby in OT

Dec. 9—LEWISTON — Jaelen Jackson drained a 3-pointer with 3:25 left in overtime to break a tie and give Bates College the lead for good in a 99-92 non-conference men's basketball win over rival Colby College on Saturday.

Marc Begin II scored 38 points for the Bobcats (2-8), while Elliott Cravitz chipped in with 15 points and Babacar Pouye 14. Jackson finished with nine points, and Lewiston's Chiwer Mayen compiled two points, two blocks and four rebounds off the bench.

Matthew Lamy scored 22 points and Max Poulton 21 for the Mules (6-5).

Simon Chadbourne drained five 3-pointers to help send the Beavers (7-4, 2-1 NAC) past the Lynx (2-9, 1-3 NAC) for the second straight day in a North Atlantic Conference matchup in Farmington.

All 15 of Chadbourne's points came from behind the arc, and that paced University of Maine at Farmington. Jason Reynolds was close behind, with 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Will Harriman and Zachary Mickle also reached double figures in scoring, with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jordan Anthony had 10 rebounds and six points.

Malachi Howard scored a game-high 17 points for Lesley.

Morgan Kennedy scored 13 points as the Bobcats (8-1) beat the Nor'easters (6-4) in Lewiston.

Sarah Hughes added 11 points, and Davina Kabantu and Alexandra Long each scored 10 for Bates.

Faye Veilleux scored 17 points and Kaylee Beyor added 11 for UNE.

College roundup: CMCC and UMaine-Farmington men and UMF women victorious

UMaine men's hockey rallies for 3-2 win over Bentley