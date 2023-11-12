College roundup: Bates' field hockey season ends with overtime loss in NCAA tournament

Nov. 12—BABSON PARK, Mass. — The Bates College field hockey team's run came to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to Babson in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

Berit Sharrow, who spend five minutes of overtime on the sideline after receiving a yellow card, set up the game-winning goal by Jackie Hill in the 68th minute.

The No. 7 nationally ranked Bobcats' season ends with a 13-6 record, which includes their first NCAA tournament victory earlier this week.

"It was so fun to coach our team this year," Bates coach Dani Kogut said in a news release. "These seniors will stay in my life forever, and that's really special beyond just the wins and losses."

Matt Banbury rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns as the Continentals (3-6) beat the Bobcats (0-8) in Lewiston.

Luke Kurzum added a rushing touchdown for Hamilton. Colton Bosselait threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Beltran in the second quarter for Bates.

