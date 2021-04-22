COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bailey, Monaghan honored by d3hoops.com

Apr. 22—Two University of Scranton basketball players were named to the d3hoops.com All-Atlantic/Mid-Atlantic Region teams.

Sophomore guard Bridget Monaghan was a first-team pick while senior guard Logan Bailey was a second-team selection.

Monaghan was the Landmark women's basketball Player of the Year after helping the Lady Royals (7-1) capture a sixth straight conference crown. She led the team and ranked third in the league in scoring with 14.4 points and second in three-point shooting at 37.1%. She shot 42.9% from the field and averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Monaghan scored in double figures in all eight games, including a career-high 22 points Feb. 21 against Catholic. She registered 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in the Landmark Conference championship game win over the Cardinals

Bailey, a Scranton Prep graduate, averaged 17.3 points and shot 51.9 percent from the field to earn Landmark Conference men's basketball Player of the Year honors.

He became the 46th player in program history to score 1,000 career points and ended his career near the top of several all-time statistical categories, including points per game (16.2. T10th) and field goal shooting percentage (57.8, T4th).

A complete list of the All-Region teams is available at d3hoops.com.

Wrestling

Three Lackawanna College wrestlers were eliminated at the NJCAA National Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday in Council Bluff, Iowa.

Koty Evans went 2-2 at the tournament in the 125-pound class. He won his first match, 7-5, in overtime against Cody Wood of Saint Claire County. Evans followed that by pinning Otero's Mac Martinez in 5:37 to advance to the championship bracket quarterfinals. However, he lost by fall in 2:27 to Cameron Enriquez of Clackamas to drop into the consolation bracket, where he was eliminated when he was pinned by Labette's Riley Weir.

RJ Driscoll (149 pounds) opened with a 5-2 decision over Josh Barretta of NIACC, but fell to Triton's Phillip Sims, 9-4, and was eliminated when he lost, 7-4, to Joe Carpenter of Mott.

Kevine Bowne (133 pounds) was pinned by Lucas Montgomery of Northeastern Oklahoma in 3:55, and was eliminated when he was pinned by Cody Francis of Northwest Kansas Tech in 1:47.

Men's lacrosse

At Aston, Max Nice and Emmett Wexler each scored four goals to lead Neumann University to a 12-4 win over Marywood University in Atlantic East Conference action.

Neumann used five goals in a span of 10:08 from the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to turn a 3-2 lead into an 8-2 advantage. Nice had the first three goals in the outburst and Wexler netted the final two.

Jeff Johnsen scored two goals for Marywood. Zach Vaughan added one goal and one assist and Aiden Kilkenny had one goal for the Pacers (3-3 league, 3-5 overall).

Women's tennis

Cedar Crest College spoiled Senior Day festivities for Clarks Summit University with a 8-1 victory in a Colonial States Athletic Conference match at Birchwood Racquet Club.

Senior Hannah Knapp won at No. 1 singles for the Lady Defenders, 6-1, 6-2, over Katherine Franzone.

Baseball

At Morristown, N.J., Clarks Summit University dropped a Colonial States Athletic Conference doubleheader to Saint Elizabeth University, 11-0 and 12-7.

John Capozzoli threw a four-hit shutout with one walk and four strikeouts in the first game. Nathaniel Tutton, Ben Brubaker, Dyllan Weaver and Noah Barnhart had singles for the Defenders.

In Game 2, Clarks Summit raced to a 6-1 lead after

4 1/2 innings, only to have Saint Elizabeth rally.

Tutton and Weaver each had two hits and two RBIs for CSU with one of Weaver's hits a two-run home run. Joshua Knight and Dametrius Williams also had two hits apiece for the Defenders.

