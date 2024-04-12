College roundup: Arakelian, Evans pace St. Lawrence to women's lacrosse win vs. SUNY Canton

Apr. 11—CANTON — Morgan Arakelian recorded a career-high nine points, including generating three goals and assisting on six others, and Liz Evans scored five goals to spark the St. Lawrence University women's lacrosse team to an 18-8 victory against SUNY Canton on Thursday afternoon in a nonconference game at Hall-Leet Stadium.

Ashley Mudd and Keira Dodd each contributed two goals and an assist for the Saints while Phoebe Spaeth tallied a pair of goals. Goaltender Courtney Lynn made five saves to record the win for St. Lawrence (3-8).

Maddy Caron generated four goals and an assist, five draw controls and two caused turnovers for the Kangaroos (6-5) and Samantha Dayter tallied three goals, two assists, six draw controls and two caused turnovers.

With her three goals, Dayter is now is tied for first place in all-time goals in the SUNY Canton program with 183 with Robyn Carroll, who graduated in 2016.

Goalie Olivia Scott finished with nine saves for the Kangaroos.

SOFTBALL

JEFFERSON CC 8-10, TOMPKINS-CORTLAND CC 0-6

Emily Birmingham tossed a shutout in the first game and closed out the victory on the mound in the second game as the Cannoneers swept the Panthers in a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader in Watertown.

Birmingham struck out 10 and allowed two hits in the five-inning first game. She struck out two batters in the seventh inning to save the second game for starter Delaney Wiley.

Hailey McGrew went 5-for-5 and drove in four runs over the two games for JCC (6-2) against Tompkins Cortland (0-6). Wiley went 4-for-7 and Mackenzie Lane was 4-for-5.