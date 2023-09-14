College rodeo season begins for Blue Hawks

Sep. 14—DICKINSON — It's that time of year again, and the rodeo season already is roping, riding and wrangling through the autumn schedule with the Dickinson State University Blue Hawks men's and women's teams posting fourth-place finishes in the season-opening University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Stampede last week from Sept. 8-9. The event saw some solid early-season results for DSU, who can now look forward to this-weekend's Mid-Plains Community College Stampede in North Platte, Neb. from Sept. 14-16.

In the Falcon Stampede last weekend, the DSU men's team posted an admirable 375 points, just south of the Iowa Central Community College team's 530 and 580 from Black Hills State University but well-back from first-place Mid Plains CC's 675.

The women's team took 95 total points, which was only 20 points off the mark of third-place Mid Plains CC, with first-place Black Hills State corralling 300 and Iowa Central CC notching 170 in second.

Among the individual results for the women were standout performances from consistent competitor Kelly Jo Bang in barrel-racing with a 33.85 time/score and fifth-place and Joysee Jean Jones's seventh-place finish in goat-tying with 15.5.

The men's team took sixth through Dalton Kincaid Praus in bull-riding with a 64 time/score, while Jory Alan Boote won the tie-down roping event with a score of 23.4. Colton Ryan Zubach turned in a fourth-place finish in the team-roping header category with a 21.2 time/score and Cayden Don Kling placed third in team-roping heeler with a 17.8.

From Sept. 22-23, the Blue Hawks will be away to Iowa Central Community College for the Triton Stampede in Fort Dodge, with the Dickinson State University Blue Hawk Stampede waiting in the wings from Sept. 29-30 before the autumn season ends at the Buena Vista University Stampede with an event in Alta, Iowa from Oct. 6-7.

For more information about the DSU rodeo teams, please visit

https://www.dsubluehawks.com/sports/rodeo/index

or

https://collegerodeo.com/events/

.