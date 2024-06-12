College report: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State finish baseball season

Jun. 11—The long baseball season ended this weekend for Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors and the Kansas State baseball team.

The Wildcats lost to No. 18 nationally-ranked Virginia 7-4 and 10-4 in the Super Regional Series on Friday and Saturday at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kansas State, which advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2013, finished the season at 34-26.

Virginia, now 46-15, advanced to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska and will face 47-14 North Carolina on Friday.

Neighbors, a junior right-hander, pitched two innings in the 10-4 loss, giving up one hit and one earned run with three walks and a strikeout.

He finished the season with a 1-2 record and a team-high nine saves. He ranked second on the pitching staff with a 3.96 earned run average. He allowed 30 hits and 19 walks in 38 2/3 innings with 61 strikeouts. Opposing hitters batted only .213 against him.

Neighbors earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a relief pitcher and also made the all-region team after Kansas State beat Southeast Missouri State 7-2 in the finals.