College report: Rockwall-ex Will Bartoszek's averaging 24 points per game

Dec. 28—Will Bartoszek, a 6-4 senior from Rockwall, is leading the 11-2 Hardin-Simmons men's basketball team with his scoring average of 24.0 points per game.

He's also averaging 7.3 rebounds and has recorded 39 assists, 29 steals and seven blocked shots. Bartoszek is shooting .490 from the field and .830 from the free throw line.

He's scored 20 or more points in 11 of the Cowboys' games this season. He averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as a junior and 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore. — Chandler Dickinson, a 6-5 sophomore from Rockwall-Heath, scored a career-high 20 points to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State University to a 92-87 basketball win over Northwestern Oklahoma.

Dickinson was 6-of-9 from the field and hit all six of his free throws. He also pulled down six rebounds and recorded two steals.

Dickinson is averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds for the 7-5 Savage Storm. He has also recorded 14 assists and three steals. — Samuell Williamson, a 6-8 graduate student from Rockwall, is averaging 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 9-4 Southern Methodist men's basketball team.

He scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds during the Mustangs' 89-53 win over Houston Christian and doubled in a 92-65 win over Murray State with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Williamson averaged 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds last season for the Mustangs. — Logan McNeil, a 6-3 sophomore from Heath, is averaging 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the 9-2 Houston women's basketball team.

McNeil is shooting .636 from the field and .667 from the free throw line. She's also blocked seven shots and has six steals.

Her high game produced eight points and six rebounds during the Cougars' 79-59 win over Florida A&M. — Sherman Brashear, a 6-8 junior from Rockwall, is averaging 5.6 points and 1.7 rebounds for the 3-9 UT-Rio Grande Valley men's basketball team.

His high game was 20 points and three rebounds during the Vaqueros' 92-73 win over North American in a home game in Edinburg. He hit a career-high six 3-pointers. — Shelomi Sanders, a 5-6 freshman from Heath, has appeared in two games this season for the Colorado women's basketball team. She has scored three points, pulled down two rebounds and has one assist.