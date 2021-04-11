College report: Payton Franklin earns all-LSC academic honors
Apr. 10—Payton Franklin, a sophomore from Greenville, has earned all-academic honors for the Dallas Baptist men's soccer team.
Franklin was one of 11 players named to the Lone Star Conference All-Academic Soccer Team. Franklin, a captain who played every minute in all nine games this season for the 2-6-1 Patriots, has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average with a major in biology.
Franklin helped the Patriots' defense after moving to the center back position. He took four shots this season with one on goal. — Former Lone Oak Lady Buff Mariah Nichols allowed six hits, five walks and three earned runs while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings in her last outing on the mound for the Memphis Tigers' softball team, a 6-5 loss to Wichita State.
Nichols also allowed three hits, four earned runs and one walk in an inning of relief in a 12-2 loss to Wichita State. She leads the Tigers in innings pitched at 53 1/3.
Memphis, now 7-24 for the season, snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 6-2 win on Tuesday over Tennessee Martin.
The Tigers are next scheduled to play at Ole Miss on Wednesday in Oxford. — Greenville-ex Tyrecus Davis recorded two tackles in his second football game for Navarro College, a 56-38 loss to New Mexico Military Institute.
Davis made an impact in his season debut the previous week for the Bulldogs, intercepting two passes during a 53-50 win over Tyler Junior College. Davis, a freshman defensive back, returned one of the interceptions 60 yards for the game-winning touchdown in that game. — Mason McCord, a junior from Celeste, is leading the Hardin-Simmons softball team with 15 runs batted in. McCord has slugged seven doubles, one triple and three home runs in 24 games this season for the Cowgirls. She also leads the team in runs scored (18) and ranks second in hits with 22.
Hardin-Simmons, 9-15 for the season, is scheduled to play Sul Ross in three games this weekend in Alpine. — Riley Bost, a sophomore from Caddo Mills, has thrown in five games this baseball season for the UT Arlington Mavericks. Bost has allowed six hits, four earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
The 12-16 Mavericks, who lost their last game 7-6 to Baylor on Tuesday, are scheduled to play Coastal Carolina in three games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Clay Gould Ball Park in Arlington.