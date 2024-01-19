College report: Will Bartoszek scores 19, 21 points for Hardin-Simmons; Samuell Williamson scores 17 for SMU

Jan. 19—Will Bartoszek, a 6-4 senior from Rockwall, scored 19 points in Hardin-Simmons' wild 103-102 overtime basketball loss on Saturday to Concordia.

Corey Thompson of Concordia hit two free throws with four seconds left in the overtime to offset a 3-pointer by Jalen McGee of Hardin-Simmons in the final second.

The two teams went into overtime tied at 89-89 after a Concordia player missed a 3-pointer with one second left and Bartoszek pulled down the rebound.

Bartoszek finished the game with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

He also scored 21 points during the Cowboys' 103-92 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor. Bartoszek also recorded seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Bartoszek is averaging 23.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the 12-3 Cowboys. He's also recorded 49 assists, 33 steals and seven blocked shots. He's shooting .474 from the field and .833 from the free throw line. — Samuell Williamson, a 6-8 graduate student from Rockwall, doubled up for Southern Methodist University during the Mustangs' 77-64 home basketball win over Temple on Tuesday night in Dallas.

Williamson scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line. He also blocked one shot.

He's averaging 9.1 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game for the 12-5 Mustangs. He's shooting .474 from the field and .561 from the line. He's also recorded 25 assists, 13 steals and 13 blocked shots.

The Mustangs are to play again on Saturday at home against Tulsa with a 2 p.m. tipoff at Moody Coliseum. — Chandler Dickinson, a 6-5 sophomore from Rockwall-Heath, is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds for the 10-6 Southeastern Oklahoma State University men's basketball team.

He's shooting .458 from the field and .824 from the free throw line. — Logan McNeil, a 6-3 sophomore from Heath, scored four points, pulled down three rebounds and handed out one assist during the University of Houston's 77-66 women's Big 12 basketball victory over Texas Christian University.

McNeil is averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds for the 11-5 Cougars. She's blocked four shots and recorded three steals and an assist. — Sherman Brashear, a 6-8 junior from Rockwall, is averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for the UT-Rio Grande Valley basketball team. He's recorded seven assists, 11 steals and three blocked shots. — Shelomi Sanders, a 5-6 freshman from Heath, has appeared in two games this season for the 15-1 Colorado women's basketball team. She has scored three points, pulled down two rebounds and has one steal.