College quarterback diagnosed with COVID-related heart condition

As the push continues to play college football, a reality check comes from Georgia State.

Quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of a case of COVID-19 it was announced Thursday. Colasurdo will miss the season.





Colasurdo won the 2019-2020 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in football after he led Chapman High School to a 15-0 record and the state championship in Class AAA. Colasurdo accounted for 51 touchdowns, 36 passing and 15 rushing, as a senior and threw for more than 3,000 yards.

