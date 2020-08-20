College quarterback diagnosed with COVID-related heart condition

As the push continues to play college football, a reality check comes from Georgia State.
Quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of a case of COVID-19 it was announced Thursday. Colasurdo will miss the season.
1 Corinthians 2:5 pic.twitter.com/KSIRALqfY0
— Mikele Colasurdo (@mikelecolasurdo) August 20, 2020
Colasurdo won the 2019-2020 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in football after he led Chapman High School to a 15-0 record and the state championship in Class AAA. Colasurdo accounted for 51 touchdowns, 36 passing and 15 rushing, as a senior and threw for more than 3,000 yards.
Georgia State officials said they could not comment on an individual athlete’s health in providing this statement: “Georgia State Athletics works with its medical partners to provide the best possible care to its student-athletes. The GSU medical staff regularly reviews the latest information and recommendations about SARS-CoV-2 infection in athletes, including information about cardiac concerns, and implements all relevant evaluation and treatment protocols.
“We believe these protocols are what will keep us safe this season.”