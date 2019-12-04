College Podcast: World Chicken War III, Lane Kiffin 2020, & Championship Weekend Preview
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
On this wacky edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel kick things off with an instant reaction to the latest playoff rankings. Can the Big 12 champion climb over Utah? (00:36)
SI’s Pat Forde then joins in the fun to break down the SEC title tilt as LSU is set to take on UGA in a winner take all showdown. Who will win the heavyweight battle between the Tiger offense and the Bulldog defense? (8:50)
The guys then begin to spin the coaching carousel as rumors swirl around the country. How can we get Lane Kiffin a coaching position back in the SEC? (18:35)
Next, Dan has a report from the Chicken Wars front as superpower, McDonald’s, announced they joining the fight. Will a third front be too much for Chick-Fil-A? (29:40)
Also on the pod, the Honorable Judges Thamel, Forde, and Wetzel preside over a wild case out of New Jersey involving a grocery store fight. (46:04) Later, they pick the major conference title games against the spread. Can "Tap" Forde hold on to his one-game lead in the Race for the Case? (52:19)
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts