College Podcast: Week 2 Picks ATS, OU to hold COVID numbers, Mega March Madness

We FINALLY have power 5 football on tap this weekend. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview the slightly better slate of games.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the team will no longer release COVID-19 numbers because it gives a “competitive disadvantage.” How problematic is that decision? (12:30)

On the hardwood, ACC coaches are pushing for every D1 basketball team to make the NCAA tournament next spring. Could they actually pull it off? (18:32)

Pat, Pete and Dan also pick season-long bets in the ACC and Big 12 who begin play this week. Make sure to stick around until the very end for our Race For the Case picks against the spread and locks of the week. Will UAB cover the 14 points against Miami? (29:12)

