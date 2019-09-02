College Podcast: Week 1 Overreaction Monday

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Week 1 is coming to a close and Pat, Pete and Dan wrap up the action with a classic Overreaction Monday Podcast. The SEC East already looks to be on fire like a ship in the Vol Navy. Tennessee was sunk by Georgia State, Mizzou was topped by Wyoming and South Carolina was bounced by North Carolina. Will Jeremy Pruitt last the year? (2;35)

The guys then turn their attention to Boise State’s road win over FSU (19:55) before Auburn’s comeback victory over Oregon (25:04). And just when you think you have seen it all in College Football’s 150 seasons, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze coached his opening game against Syracuse from a hospital bed. Can it get any weirder? We know it will. (32:52)

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 31: A Tennessee Volunteers fan reacts in the stands during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia State Panters, August 31, 2019 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

