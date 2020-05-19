College Podcast: UK cheerleading scandal, fall sport update, watermelon beer bandits

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde would be remiss to start the pod anywhere else but the state of Kentucky where there is never a dull moment. The Cats fired the entire cheerleading staff this week over quite the scandal…(00:58)

Staying in the SEC, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen announced this week that USC is changing its fall academic calendar to cancel fall break and end the semester on campus in November. How does this affect football and basketball? Also, how will recruiting be affected if high schools can't play? (21:25)

Honorable Judges Wetzel, Thamel and Forde also review two cases involving sex dolls, empty stadiums, watermelon helmets and stealing alcohol in this week’s Podcast People’s Court. (53:17)

Kentucky fires entire cheerleading coaching staff, cites hazing, public nudity, alcohol abuse this week. The university announced the news on Monday in a detailed release. Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were all fired. The school also cited “lax oversight and poor judgment” by adviser T. Lynn Williamson, who resigned after the investigation started following four decades with the team. Williamson had been barred from having contact with members of the team.

