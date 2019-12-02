College Podcast: The Piss, the Miss, & Death to Michigan

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

On the penultimate Overreaction Monday podcast of the season, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap arguably the zaniest rivalry weekend of them all.

They begin with the Iron Bowl where Pat and Pete recap the sights and sounds of the insane ending in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Wait…you are telling me Malzahn had been sitting on the game-winning play call for how long? (1:49)

Dan then turns the attention to the impending four-team playoff reveal next weekend. Who should get the nod this season and when can we expand the playoff to eight? (10:50)

“The Game” wasn’t much of a game yet again in 2019. Have Michigan fans finally accepted their fate as Ohio State’s little brother? (32:08)

The coaching carousel has begun to spin as Rutgers finally rehired Greg Schiano as their new head man. Also, what is up with Florida State? Is that still a destination job? (45:48)

Finally, Pat, Pete and Dan recap the unbelievable finish to the Egg Bowl where an Ole Miss running back helped blow the game ‘peeing’ in MSU’s end-zone. (55:49)

Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) loses his helmet as Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs through him for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

