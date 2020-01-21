College Podcast: The Making of the Aaron Hernandez documentary & OBJ making it rain
On this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, we applaud our own Dan Wetzel, executive producer on the hit Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and stage an Inside the Screen Actors Studio interview taking you behind the long production process. (1:09)
You might have heard, but Odell Beckham Jr. loves attention. We break down his wild night after LSU’s win in New Orleans and did he give us a peek into the future of the infamous $100 handshake? (22:06)
Quite a few big-name running backs decided to return to college instead of opting for the NFL draft before the deadline. Which ball carrier will have the biggest impact next season? (37:43)
Also, new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich added his name to the race for the 2020 Golden Cheese Grader Coach of the Year award after a certain stunt he pulled in Seattle over the weekend… (47:27)
