College Podcast: The Making of the Aaron Hernandez documentary & OBJ making it rain

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

On this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, we applaud our own Dan Wetzel, executive producer on the hit Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, and stage an Inside the Screen Actors Studio interview taking you behind the long production process. (1:09)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You might have heard, but Odell Beckham Jr. loves attention. We break down his wild night after LSU’s win in New Orleans and did he give us a peek into the future of the infamous $100 handshake? (22:06)

Quite a few big-name running backs decided to return to college instead of opting for the NFL draft before the deadline. Which ball carrier will have the biggest impact next season? (37:43)

Also, new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich added his name to the race for the 2020 Golden Cheese Grader Coach of the Year award after a certain stunt he pulled in Seattle over the weekend… (47:27)

ATTLEBORO, MA - JULY 24: Aaron Hernandez mouthed something to the attendees in the courtroom. It appeared to look like "I love you," presumably to his girlfriend. Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez appeared in Attleboro District Court in Attleboro, Mass. on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. (Photo by Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts