College Podcast: The Inaugural "Game of the Century" & The Bloody Chicken Wars

On this JAM-PACKED episode, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde recap the saddest chapter in the Popeye's Chicken War before they preview their big trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend. Just how good is Dan’s tailgate he set up for a friend’s bachelor party? Will Pat and Pete join in?

Speaking of this year’s “Game of the Century,” Dan takes you back over a 100 years to the very first matchup dubbed “The Game of the Century,” between The University of Chicago and the University of Michigan. Do NOT miss this wild and surprisingly sad tale from 1905.

On to the 2019 version … Does anyone actually believe that Tua Tagovailoa will not play on Saturday? Will LSU be able to get pressure on the quarterback?

The guys also dive into the huge matchup in the Big Ten between undefeated Minnesota and undefeated Penn State. How has P.J. Fleck gotten multiple perennial doormats rolling?

Before they wrap the pod, Pat, Pete and Dan revise their “Race for the Case” bet and pick the key Week 11 games against the spread.

