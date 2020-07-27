COLLEGE PODCAST: The cautious tale of Lou Williams & the Marlins, Chicken Wars Update

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Two stories from the professional sports ranks over the weekend showcased the many issues college football will face trying to start its season. The MLB announced on Monday it is canceling two series following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins. Does a conference-only schedule allow leagues the much-needed flexibility to combat this issue?

And in the NBA, Clippers star Lou Williams was caught at a strip club in Atlanta during an excused absence for a funeral. Could universities even afford to keep their teams in a bubble? Is it college football's only hope at this point?

Finally, Grub Hub announced their top-ordered food items during the lockdown and we are happy to report that the chicken wars are alive and well…

With camps set to open soon, college football is still under a cloud of uncertainty. Can administrators learn from the MLB's mistakes?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts