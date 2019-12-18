COLLEGE PODCAST: The Bad Boy Mowers Bowl Extravaganza & Urban Meyer to the NFL

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

On this festive edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap Pete’s jaunt in nothing but a Santa hat and a speedo for charity. You can also donate to Play Ball Boston which supports over 2,000 underprivileged young athletes at playballorganization.org. (1:57)

On Sunday, rumors began to swirl as former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was spotted at the Redskins game in Dan Snyder’s owners suite. Would Meyer fit at the next level and which franchise should snatch him up? (10:50)

Pat, Pete and Dan also preview Early Signing Period kicking off Wednesday. How has recruiting changed over the years and how has Clemson led the charge? Tune into Thursday’s show for more recruiting coverage. (20:25)

The guys wrap the pod by picking the early bowl games against the spread in their first ever podcast bowl pool. (32:26)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Urban Meyer watches the action during the BIG Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

