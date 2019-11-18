College Podcast: Tagovailoa is out, Baylor and Minnesota are done, & Feral Hogs forage for cocaine

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

On this edition of the Overreaction Monday Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde waste little time getting to the major storyline in college football as Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the year with a dislocated right hip. Can Bama find any path to the playoff at this point? (00:37)

The guys also break down the biggest results from across the football landscape as Georgia strengthened their playoff resume against Auburn (16:13) while Minnesota (24:47) and Baylor (34:26) more than likely ended their title run hopes.

Dan, Pat and Pete also have the latest animal uprising news, this time involving swimming cows and drug-loving feral pigs, before they award their weekly Heisman trophy. (40:39)

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 9: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is helped off the field after being injured on a play in the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

