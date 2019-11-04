College Podcast: Taggart out at FSU, The Coaching Legion of Doom & Crazy Snake Ladies

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

On this Monday Overreaction edition of the podcast, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel kick everything off with the massive news out of Florida State where head coach Willie Taggart has been relieved of his duties. Who is next up to lead the Noles? (00:47)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Later on, SI’s Pat Forde finally joins in to hear Dan’s recap of his trip to the latest UFC bout before the guys retell their horror stories of covering events with the President in attendance. (15:13)

The College Football Playoff rankings debut this week. How will the top teams stack up? Will we be blessed with a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup next weekend? (24:09)

Up next, Pete has the latest coming out of USC as the Trojans fall yet again this weekend, this time to Oregon in blowout fashion. Who will ultimately replace Clay Helton? (35:46)

The guys travel from the Hollywood Hills to the Ozarks as Razorback head man, Chad Morris, is on the hottest of seats outside of Helton. Pete pitches an idea to form a bandit coaching super PAC to bring back the likes of Bobby Petrino to Arkansas. (44:23)

Pat, Pete and Dan also recap weird headlines from this past weekend and pick out a few weekly Heisman winners as well. (50:01)

Florida State defensive back Brendan Gant, head coach Willie Taggart watch the replays of a targeting penalty earlier this season. Taggart has been relieved of his duties as the Noles head man. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts