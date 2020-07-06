College Podcast: State of the SEC, Will Dabo ever leave for Bama?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde hope you guys had an amazing 4th of July weekend. We are still away on vacation, but the guys made sure to pre-tape this SEC preview for your listening pleasure.

We begin with the yearly circus otherwise known as SEC Media Days after the conference delayed this year's virtual meeting. What does it mean for the season?

Alabama took a relative step back last season. Will the Tide take the title? Or will Florida or Georgia step up from the East? And will A&M and Jimbo Fisher finally contend for the conference championship? We also rank the SEC coaches and pick the over/under win totals for each team.

Nick Saban turns 69 this fall. How long could you see the legendary Tide coach stay in Tuscaloosa?

