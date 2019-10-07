College Podcast: Snoop Dogg, Strippers and Week 6 recap
When Kansas trots out Snoop Dogg with a money cannon and strippers at their Midnight Madness basketball event, you know how Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel will lead the show. (00:48) The guys transition from the hardwood and dive into the biggest win of the weekend, Florida’s statement victory over Auburn in the Swamp. Will the Gators win the East? (21:09)
Pat, Pete and Dan also break down Cincinnati’s win over UCF (26:17) , Michigan’s plodding victory over Iowa (37:08) and UCLA’s shocking loss to Oregon State (41:29). As always, the show is capped with weekly Heisman winners. (45:15)
