College Podcast: Snoop Dogg, Strippers and Week 6 recap

When Kansas trots out Snoop Dogg with a money cannon and strippers at their Midnight Madness basketball event, you know how Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel will lead the show. (00:48) The guys transition from the hardwood and dive into the biggest win of the weekend, Florida’s statement victory over Auburn in the Swamp. Will the Gators win the East? (21:09)

Pat, Pete and Dan also break down Cincinnati’s win over UCF (26:17) , Michigan’s plodding victory over Iowa (37:08) and UCLA’s shocking loss to Oregon State (41:29). As always, the show is capped with weekly Heisman winners. (45:15)

This past Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, rapper Snoop Dogg performs for the Allen Fieldhouse crowd during Late Night in the Phog, Kansas' annual NCAA college basketball kickoff at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (Nick Krug/The Lawrence Journal-World via AP)

