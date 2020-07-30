College Podcast: SEC & ACC plans are set, exodus to NFL begins

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Late Wednesday, the ACC released an 11-game schedule that included one non-conference matchup after catching wind the SEC was going with a conference-only model. The SEC, unfazed by the grandstanding, pushed forward and announced their 10-game conference-only plan on Thursday (after this podcast was recorded). Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde parse through the breaking news. Will Notre Dame love their new digs or will they bounce back to independence after this season?

Staying in the ACC, Virginia Tech standout and projected first-round talent Caleb Farley opted to try his luck in the NFL. Just how many players will follow his lead?

Finally, the guys have an update on the sex-crazed monkeys taking over in Thailand as well as an animal uprising closer to home.

The ACC and SEC have set their respective schedules for the coming season..will we actually make it through the slate?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts