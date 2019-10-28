College Podcast: Rooting for Chaos & Chase Young for Heisman

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Yahoo Sports College Podcast rolls on as Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Nick Bromberg pick up the slack left by Pat Forde who is probably still drinking beers at the Sierra Nevada Brewery on vacation.

Last week the Sooner Schooner crashed. This week? The actual Sooners crashed in the Little Apple as Kansas State upended Oklahoma 48-41. (4:28)

Is the Big 12 eliminated from payoff contention? (Sorry, Baylor)

The guys then turn to the massive Tiger tilt where LSU held off Auburn, 23-20, in Death Valley. With UGA and Bama still ahead, will Auburn keep Gus Malzahn if the Tigers finish 8-4? (14:48)

Back above the Mason-Dixon Line, Ohio State dominated Wisconsin 38-7 behind a monster performance from defensive end Chase Young. Does he truly have a case for a trip to New York? (28:08)

Speaking of the Heisman, Pete, Nick and Dan also pick their weekly trophy winners before they attempt to say something nice… for once. (38:06)

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: Jeff Okudah #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes acts out taking a photo of Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacting to a play during game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Redhawks on September 21, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. Young is beginning to garner Heisman talk with his recent standout play. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

