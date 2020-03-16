College Podcast: Quarantine with Rick Pitino & the Purell Bandit

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are back together and ready to alleviate your coronavirus lockdown boredom. First off, stay safe out there everyone. WASH YOUR HANDS!

We begin this podcast with an update on how our first few days of the quarantine have gone...also, which college team does the Tennessee Purell Bandit root for?

And just when we thought sports news would be hard to come by, Iona hired embattled legend Rick Pitino as their next head basketball coach. What was Iona thinking and will he coach more than a season with the Gaels? We also discuss if the NCAA should have released a bracket as well as our upcoming plans on the podcast.

Rick Pitino will return to college basketball next season. Sources told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that Pitino has agreed to a deal to become the next coach at Iona College. On Saturday, sources said that Pitino’s return evolved from a possibility to an expectation. The deal escalated quickly, according to a source, and it was completed Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)

