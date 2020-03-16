College Podcast: Quarantine with Rick Pitino & the Purell Bandit
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are back together and ready to alleviate your coronavirus lockdown boredom. First off, stay safe out there everyone. WASH YOUR HANDS!
We begin this podcast with an update on how our first few days of the quarantine have gone...also, which college team does the Tennessee Purell Bandit root for?
And just when we thought sports news would be hard to come by, Iona hired embattled legend Rick Pitino as their next head basketball coach. What was Iona thinking and will he coach more than a season with the Gaels? We also discuss if the NCAA should have released a bracket as well as our upcoming plans on the podcast.
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts