College Podcast: Prison Breaks and Midseason Predictions

On this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel head to the clink … sort of. They begin with the wild story out of Tuscaloosa, where a Harvey Updyke impersonator called LSU’s Tiger Stadium with a threat during the Florida game this past Saturday. (00:51)

The guys later retell the tale of inmates who broke out of prison with the intent of returning with nothing but a bottle of whisky and cell phones. What would Pat, Pete and Dan bring back to cellblock B? (42:21)

From the Pen to pigskin predictions, the guys pick their four teams headed to the playoff at the halfway point before they play chaos theory and guess which matchup will trip up their picks. They also predict who is the next Power Five coach that will be shown the door. (15:23)

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt made headlines again after joking he should strictly implement on-side kicks in order to keep the ball away from Alabama on Saturday. Is there a team in college football that should actually attempt this strategy? (37:20)

Dan, Pat and Pete put a cap on the podcast by picking the week’s biggest games against the spread. Will Pat come back in the Race for the Case? (51:58)

EUGENE, OR - The Oregon Ducks mascot, Puddles, performs during a TV timeout during a college football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR. Oregon is set to face off against their hated rivals, Washington, in a critical PAC-12 North battle this Saturday. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

