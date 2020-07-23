College Podcast: Pac-12 has its plan, NIL circus in DC, Drive-through strip clubs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday they are moving to a 10-game conference schedule with camp kicking off next month. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the Conference of Champions' decision to push on.

NCAA President Mark Emmert along with a few college administrators joined a Senate committee Wednesday to talk through the latest NIL proposal and the event quickly turned into a clown show. The guys have the funniest clips from the proceedings.

Last but not least, we have an update on the Houston strip club scene as one owner has turned to a drive-through format. Meanwhile in Australia, the world’s oldest wombat has joined… Tinder?

