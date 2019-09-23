College Podcast: Overreaction Monday & Pac-12 After Dark Madness
Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel recap all of the insanely entertaining Week 4 action. The guys start with the improbable 32 point 2nd-half comeback UCLA pulled off on the Palouse over Washington State. Is Chip Kelly finally breathing life into the program? (1:05)
The heavyweight battle between Notre Dame and UGA lived up to the billing as well. Is Jake Fromm good enough to finally get the Dawgs over the hump? (12:57)
The pod then takes a shot at burying Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan after the Wolverines were handed an embarrassing 35-14 loss by the Badgers. (22:00) Dan, Pat and Pete also recap LSU's attempt to drink Nashville dry (37:00) and the controversial Cal-Ole Miss finish. (39:10)
