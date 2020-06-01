College Podcast: On the George Floyd protests and LeVelle Moton’s comments

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde voice their concerns on this podcast following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests over the weekend.

North Carolina Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton went on ESPN to share his powerful thoughts on the matter, imploring powerful white coaches to stand up and speak out. How can collegiate athletics lead the way towards change?

“The reality is a lot of these coaches have been able to create generational wealth,” Moton said Sunday on ESPN. “Their grandkids’ kids are gonna be able to live a prosperous life because athletes who were the complexion of George Floyd were able to run a football, throw a football, shoot a basketball or whatever have you, so they have been able to benefit from athletes that look like George Floyd and many more. But whenever people [who are] the complexion of George Floyd are killed, assassinated, murdered in the street in broad daylight, they’re silent.”

