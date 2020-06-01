College Podcast: On the George Floyd protests and LeVelle Moton’s comments
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde voice their concerns on this podcast following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests over the weekend.
North Carolina Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton went on ESPN to share his powerful thoughts on the matter, imploring powerful white coaches to stand up and speak out. How can collegiate athletics lead the way towards change?
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts