College Podcast: New testing gives us hope, NCAA & Big 10’s lack of leadership, Inside SEC meetings

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde have the latest news as college campuses and football camps continue to open this week. How much pressure has letters from parents and petitions from players put on the Big 10’s decision to shut down?

A new COVID-19 test used by the NBA, among others, has surfaced and will give colleges an affordable and quick way to test students. How big of an impact will the new FDA approved tests have on the 2020 season?

And in the SEC, a certain group of coaches was not very pleased when the 2020 schedule was released. Do they actually have a case?

