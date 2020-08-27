College Podcast: NBA strikes for social justice, Will Wade pays players, Week 0 Race for the Case

The NBA sent shockwaves across the sporting landscape Wednesday as players decided to forgo playoff games to fight for social justice in the wake of the tragic shooting of Jacob Blake. Will these impactful protests spread to the college ranks as we have already seen football teams stop down practice at Mississippi State, BC, UK and USF?

This week ESPN acquired documents showing the NCAA is alleging Will Wade offered ”impermissible payments" to 11 players. How long with Wade have a job in Baton Rouge?

And finally, we have a real football game on Saturday. Sure it’s an all FCS affair, but it counts. The guys pick the opening game of the season with Austin Peay vs Central Arkansas kicking off this year's Race for the Case.

