College Podcast: MSU coaching search, fights with Bob Knight, & Chicken Wars Updates

On this episode of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde have the latest news out of East Lansing as Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell turned down Michigan State's offer. Should MSU hire an interim this late in the process? Could a former Big 10 coach make his way back into the conference? (6:05)

Staying in the Big 10, former Indiana great Bob Knight made an emotional return to Assembly Hall over the weekend. Pat shares his experience in the building before the guys give three hilarious and personal stories dealing with Knight over the years including one that could have ended in a brawl. (22:06)

Dan concludes the pod with a VERY important update from the Chicken Wars front before he opens a wild case in the Podcast People's Court that involves over 20 calls to the Cincinnati Police department. (44:57)

Bobby Knight the former coach of Indiana waits to walk on the court and be honored at halftime of the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

