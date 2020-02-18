College Podcast: Midnight Mel Tucker, Memphis Meltdown, Airplane Etiquette

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

With Dan Wetzel out this week on soccer dad duty, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde march on with a recap of the wild few days that led to Mel Tucker leaving Colorado and accepting the same position at Michigan State. (2:26) Who will the Buffs turn to? (11:05)

Pat and Pete pivot from the gridiron to the hardwood as the latest reports signal former Michigan coach John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are parting ways. Which college teams would come running for Beilein's services? (18:00)

Pete then walks us through his latest column eviscerating Penny Hardaway and the Memphis basketball program. Can the Tigers turn it around or are they doomed with NCAA sanctions on the way?

Speaking of the NCAA, the Michael Avenatti trials found the former lawyer guilty of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Why hasn't Phil Knight and company received the scrutiny Adidas has? (31:17)

And on the heels of the viral controversy surrounding two Delta passengers squabbling over a reclined chair, Pat and Pete rule on proper plane etiquette... (45:44)

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans address the crowd during halftime of a college basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on February 15, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

