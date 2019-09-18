College Podcast: Mascot Battle Royale and Week 4 Preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

This week is jam-packed with marquee matchups and Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde, and Pete Thamel get you set for the action. The esteemed writers open by previewing the battle between the hedges as Notre Dame travels to face Georgia. Will Ian Book have enough to pull off the upset? (2:21)

The guys then turn their attention to the pivotal conference game between Michigan and Wisconsin. Can Harbaugh finally win a big one? (13:59)

And down South, Auburn takes on A&M in a massive SEC West tilt. Will Kellen Mond play a clean enough game to win? (23:57)

Mascot battles also make a triumphant return to the podcast this week. Which Pac-12 beast would be the last standing according to Mike Leach? Tune in to find out. (33:11)

