College Podcast: March Madness Memories & HBO’s “The Scheme” Documentary Untitled Episode

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, & SI’s Pat Forde would like to begin this podcast with a friendly reminder to wash your hands. Ok, back to basketball…

Lucky for you, the guys received a screener copy of HBO’s upcoming blockbuster documentary detailing Christian Dawkins’ rise in the college basketball world and how he would ultimately become the key figure in the FBI’s investigation into the underbelly of the sport. Our own Dan Wetzel details his role in the making of the film as well. (2:15)

On what would be the opening day of March Madness, Pat, Pete and Dan relive their favorite moments over the last three decades covering the NCAA Tournament. We dive into the buzzer beaters, cinderella teams and all-time coaches to fill a small part of the giant college basketball void missing this weekend. (34:16)

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 04: Phil Booth #5, Josh Hart #3 and Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrate after the winning shot of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 04, 2016 in Houston, Texas. The Wildcats won 77-74. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

