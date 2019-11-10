College Podcast: LSU Rolls Tide & College Football Conspiracy Theories

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

With Dan Wetzel sidelined with a bachelor party hangover and Pete Thamel rushing to an Alabama airport, Pat Forde and Nick Bromberg step up to overreact to all of Saturday’s action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The guys begin with the 2019 “Game of the Century” in Tuscaloosa. How far will Alabama fall? Do we hand Joe Burrow the Heisman trophy now? (1:25)

In Minneapolis, the Gophers hung on against Penn State to remain undefeated and stay alive in the playoff race. How far will Minnesota climb in the rankings? (15:30)

Back in the SEC, Arkansas has moved on from Chad Morris after 22 games in Fayetteville. Just how historically bad was his tenure as a Hog? (19:55)

Nick and Pat also throw out a few mostly-true conspiracy theories on Jerry Jones and Arkansas as well as Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young. (21:55)

Last but not least, the guys recap the wild weekend in the Big 12. Dare we ask…

is Oklahoma even good? And what can we expect from Baylor following a scare from TCU? (28:07)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates as he is carried by teammates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts