College Podcast: Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins? Plus, questioning Zion Williamson's star power

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Dan, Pat & Pete are back with the latest in the college sports world, including Kyler Murray’s decision to focus on NFL and if he’ll make it as a star QB (2:00);

Who’s the better draft pick, Murray or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins? (14:00);

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Reasons to love the AAF (27:00);

The biggest problem with college hoops right now (32:00);

Growing skepticism over Zion Williamson’s ability to translate to an NBA star (38:00);

And the best true crime story of the week (52:00)

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

 🎧 SUBSCRIBE to the Yahoo Sports College Podcast 🎧
🍎 Apple Podcasts 🍎
🔊 Stitcher 🔊
✳️ Spotify ✳️

What to Read Next