College Podcast: Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins? Plus, questioning Zion Williamson's star power

Dan, Pat & Pete are back with the latest in the college sports world, including Kyler Murray’s decision to focus on NFL and if he’ll make it as a star QB (2:00);

Who’s the better draft pick, Murray or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins? (14:00);

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reasons to love the AAF (27:00);

The biggest problem with college hoops right now (32:00);

Growing skepticism over Zion Williamson’s ability to translate to an NBA star (38:00);

And the best true crime story of the week (52:00)

(Getty Images)

🎧 SUBSCRIBE to the Yahoo Sports College Podcast 🎧

🍎 Apple Podcasts 🍎

🔊 Stitcher 🔊

✳️ Spotify ✳️