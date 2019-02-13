College Podcast: Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins? Plus, questioning Zion Williamson's star power
Dan, Pat & Pete are back with the latest in the college sports world, including Kyler Murray’s decision to focus on NFL and if he’ll make it as a star QB (2:00);
Who’s the better draft pick, Murray or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins? (14:00);
Reasons to love the AAF (27:00);
The biggest problem with college hoops right now (32:00);
Growing skepticism over Zion Williamson’s ability to translate to an NBA star (38:00);
And the best true crime story of the week (52:00)
