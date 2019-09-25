College Podcast: KU Scandal, Attack Walruses, & Week 5 Picks
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde begin with the Kansas basketball recruiting scandal after the NCAA handed down a notice of allegations going right after Bill Self and the Jayhawks. What is next and how will the NCAA ultimately fix the problem? (1:12)
The guys then switch to the gridiron and debate if Nebraska or Michigan is more likely return to their former glory? (19:20)
Dan, Pete and Pat also discuss the news of Houston star D'Eriq King's decision to "redshirt." Will the stud QB take another snap for the Cougars? (28:54)
You also won't want to miss the amazing headlines involving an Amish DUI (32:48), Mike Gundy shaving his mullet (36:53) and walruses attaching Russian ships. (42:04) They wrap the podcast by picking the few big games on this week's college football slate against the spread. (44:22)
