College Podcast: KU Scandal, Attack Walruses, & Week 5 Picks

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde begin with the Kansas basketball recruiting scandal after the NCAA handed down a notice of allegations going right after Bill Self and the Jayhawks. What is next and how will the NCAA ultimately fix the problem? (1:12)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The guys then switch to the gridiron and debate if Nebraska or Michigan is more likely return to their former glory? (19:20)

Dan, Pete and Pat also discuss the news of Houston star D'Eriq King's decision to "redshirt." Will the stud QB take another snap for the Cougars? (28:54)

You also won't want to miss the amazing headlines involving an Amish DUI (32:48), Mike Gundy shaving his mullet (36:53) and walruses attaching Russian ships. (42:04) They wrap the podcast by picking the few big games on this week's college football slate against the spread. (44:22)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the first half against the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts