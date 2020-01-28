College Podcast: Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl Week, & Emotional Support…Beers?
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
We would be remiss to begin a sports podcast without touching on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash over the weekend. Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde share stories from covering Kobe and ask what is Bryant’s legacy? (1:36)
Next, Pat and Dan turn back to football and dive into the Super Bowl from a collegiate perspective. Which universities and conferences have the most players on the 49ers and Chiefs rosters? (12:34) What do we remember from Patrick Mahomes’ career at Texas Tech? (19:02) How did George Kittle not win a Mackey Award at Iowa? (24:53) Plus, Richard Sherman and Jim Harbaugh still have beef from their Stanford days? (29:59)
As you know by now, Pat Forde HATES emotional support animals... have we finally found something he can get behind? Dan tells the story of a real man of genius from New York. (36:32)
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts