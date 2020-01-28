College Podcast: Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl Week, & Emotional Support…Beers?





Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We would be remiss to begin a sports podcast without touching on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash over the weekend. Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde share stories from covering Kobe and ask what is Bryant’s legacy? (1:36)

Next, Pat and Dan turn back to football and dive into the Super Bowl from a collegiate perspective. Which universities and conferences have the most players on the 49ers and Chiefs rosters? (12:34) What do we remember from Patrick Mahomes’ career at Texas Tech? (19:02) How did George Kittle not win a Mackey Award at Iowa? (24:53) Plus, Richard Sherman and Jim Harbaugh still have beef from their Stanford days? (29:59)

As you know by now, Pat Forde HATES emotional support animals... have we finally found something he can get behind? Dan tells the story of a real man of genius from New York. (36:32)

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the start of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts



