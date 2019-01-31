College Podcast: Jumping on the Super Bowl bandwagon!

Dan, Pat and Pete are talking Super Bowl, because every player on the Patriots and Rams once played college football…

They share their favorite past stories from Super Bowl Media Nights (3:00)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Memories from the college careers of Tom Brady, Gronk and more (14:00)

Plus, which place would you choose for your Death Row Meal? (40:00)

🎧 SUBSCRIBE to the Yahoo Sports College Podcast 🎧

🍎 Apple Podcasts 🍎

🔊 Stitcher 🔊

✳️ Spotify ✳️