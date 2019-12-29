College Podcast: Instant CFP Semifinal Reaction

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

A tragic plane crash. An all-time performance. A controversial incomplete pass. Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde give their instant reaction from Phoenix as the CFP semifinals and the final football Saturday of the decade come to a close.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson knocked out Ohio State 29-23 in an epic heavyweight fight. What was the biggest gaff by the referees and just how impressive was Trevor Lawrence? (1:40)

On the other side, LSU’s offense surged past Oklahoma 63-28 under the leadership of heavy-hearted OC Steve Ensminger and the record-breaking Joe Burrow. Did we just witness the best performance in bowl history? (29:23)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers walks off the field after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 28-63 over the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

