College Podcast: Instant CFP Semifinal Reaction
A tragic plane crash. An all-time performance. A controversial incomplete pass. Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde give their instant reaction from Phoenix as the CFP semifinals and the final football Saturday of the decade come to a close.
In the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson knocked out Ohio State 29-23 in an epic heavyweight fight. What was the biggest gaff by the referees and just how impressive was Trevor Lawrence? (1:40)
On the other side, LSU’s offense surged past Oklahoma 63-28 under the leadership of heavy-hearted OC Steve Ensminger and the record-breaking Joe Burrow. Did we just witness the best performance in bowl history? (29:23)
