College Podcast: Hangover Cures, Bowl Picks & CFP Preview

On this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde dive into the growing hangover cure industry as they prepare for their upcoming trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. (4:12)

Dan gloats about his very early lead in the Bowl pool before Pete describes his thrilling adventure covering the Boca Raton Bowl. (11:39)

Pat, Pete, and Dan pick the rest of the bowl slate against the spread (17:52) as well as preview next weekend’s semifinal games in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls. (60:40)

GLENDALE, AZ - Offensive lineman Pat Elflein #65 of the Ohio State Buckeyes prepares to snap the football against the Clemson Tigers during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0 and will look to do the same again on Saturday with a spot in the National Championship on the line. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

