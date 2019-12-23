College Podcast: Hangover Cures, Bowl Picks & CFP Preview
On this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde dive into the growing hangover cure industry as they prepare for their upcoming trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. (4:12)
Dan gloats about his very early lead in the Bowl pool before Pete describes his thrilling adventure covering the Boca Raton Bowl. (11:39)
Pat, Pete, and Dan pick the rest of the bowl slate against the spread (17:52) as well as preview next weekend’s semifinal games in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls. (60:40)
