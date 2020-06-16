College Podcast: Gundy’s t-shirt gaffe, Doyle out at Iowa, State of the ACC

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The landscape across college football is changing and one only has to look to Stillwater and Iowa City for proof. All eyes were fixed on Oklahoma State after star player Chuba Hubbard and his fellow Cowboys took to Twitter to protest head coach Mike Gundy and his choice to wear a One America News Network shirt.

Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the news.From the Big 12 to the Big 10, Iowa and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle agreed to part ways. What’s next for the Iowa program?

Finally, with Dan Wetzel on vacation, the guys happily hijack the show and begin conference previews. Pat and Pete kick things off with the ACC. Can anything except COVID-19 stop Clemson from a 6th straight league title?

Mike Gundy, head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, reacts as the Pokes take on the Baylor Bears in 2016. Gundy was in the news this week for all of the wrong reasons. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

