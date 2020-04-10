College Podcast: Gundy’s Gaffe & Playoff Expansion…soon?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College PodcastApple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & Pat Forde are BACK to two episodes a week and bring in this edition with another classic sound bite from LSU’s head coach Ed Orgeron on what to do during this pandemic…

On the other side of the spectrum in Stillwater, Oklahoma, OSU head coach Mike Gundy showed us all what NOT to do this week in regards to COVID-19. During a nearly hour-long press conference, the Cowboy head man went on a tone-deaf coronavirus soliloquy calling for his staff to be back on campus by May 1st. The guys share their many thoughts on the mullet’s rant. (1:52)

Up next, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy polled 112 athletic directors about the CFP and 88% of them agreed on expanding the field. Will cash-strapped athletic departments push for expansion sooner as a stimulus package? And what is the most popular form of playoff expansion among ADs? (23:38)

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts as the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Baylor Bears in the second half at McLane Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Waco, Texas. Gundy was in the news this week for a nearly hour-long press conference where he went on tone-deaf coronavirus rant. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

