College Podcast: Gundy issues apology, Goodbye Rebels, State of the Pac-12

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to both of Mike Gundy’s apology videos he issued this week following the uproar from current and former players over the culture of the program. Has Gundy really turned a new leaf?

Across the country, COVID-19 cases keep popping up in football camps and, until now, games have been slated for the fall. This week, the Southern Heritage Classic involving Tennessee State and Jackson State has been canceled due to COVID-19. Is this a sign of things to come or should we still have hope for football in September?

UNLV announced this week that it has removed a Rebel statue on campus and is looking to change their nickname. Is it finally time for Ole Miss to follow suit and put their confederate past behind them?

This week, Pat and Pete head out west to the Pac-12 to continue their conference previews. Can Oregon or SC break the three-year playoff drought?

UNLV took down its Rebel statue this week and is looking into changing the name altogether.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts